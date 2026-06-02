6 killed in Iowa shooting spree in domestic dispute, police say: 'Act of evil'

(MUSCATINE, Iowa) -- Six people were killed in a shooting spree at multiple locations across an Iowa city in an apparent domestic dispute, according to police.

The suspected gunman died from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound as officers confronted him, police said.

The "series of homicides" occurred Monday at two residences and a business in Muscatine, police said.

"Today I simply do not have the words -- this act of evil and what it has done to our community," Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said at a press briefing Monday.

Four of the victims were killed in one home, according to police. The shooting was reported around 12:12 p.m. local time Monday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. First responders found all four individuals dead at the scene.

The suspect -- identified by police as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine -- left the home prior to police arriving, authorities said. Officers located him nearby on a trail along the Mississippi River.

"While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life," Kies said. "Officers and EMS personnel rendered aid. However, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Amid the investigation, detectives learned there were possibly additional victims and subsequently located two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. One was found at another home and the other at a nearby business, authorities said.

"Preliminary findings indicate the shootings stemmed from a domestic‑related dispute," the Muscatine Police Department said in a press release. "All victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect."

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims.

According to Muscatine Community Schools, the victims included two school district employees and two students.

"Our hearts are broken for the family members, friends, colleagues, classmates, and all those affected by this unimaginable loss," Muscatine Community Schools Superintendent Clint Christopher said in a message to the school community on Monday. "We ask that you keep everyone impacted in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

The police chief said the suspect has a criminal record, though he did not elaborate. There is no active threat to the community, Kies said.

The homicides remain under investigation.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.