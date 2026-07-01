2 teen suspects identified in fatal shooting of Penn State student: Philadelphia police

(PHILADELPHIA) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said it's obtained arrest warrants for two 16-year-old boys in the fatal shooting of a Penn State University student.

Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming are wanted for murder and related offenses for the June 6 slaying of 22-year-old William "Billy" Schmidt, police announced on Tuesday.

Billy Schmidt had been watching the NBA Finals with his friends at a bar and was walking home when he was shot in the chest in an apparent robbery, according to police and his family.

Schmidt was studying digital journalism and media at Penn State World Campus, the university said.

He was set to graduate in December and hoped to work in sports broadcasting, his sister, Anna Schmidt, told ABC News.

She said her brother "was one of the nicest, most genuine and honestly, goofiest, people there is."

Police ask anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts to call the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

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