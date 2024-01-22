News

NASA shoots lasers at the moon

NASA’s Artemis program has taken another step forward - by shooting laser beams at the moon.

Last month, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter successfully fired a five laser pulses at a mirrored ‘retroreflector’ mounted on India’s Vikram lander.

It’s an impressive feat, considering the reflector is just two inches in diameter.

Why is this important? 

Lasers and retroreflectors can be used to accurately measure distance and location of objects both in space and on the lunar surface.

