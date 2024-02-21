News

Must-See Video: President Biden attacks Trump in 2-minute with 28 edits

By Joe Kelley

The Biden Campaign releases a new campaign video that features the president speaking for two minutes attacking Donald Trump for his attitude towards Russia.

But what’s really caught everyone’s attention about the video is the significant number of ‘jump’ edits in the video, leading many to believe that Mr. Biden needed multiple ‘do overs’ and additional takes to get the video ready for viewing.

In two minutes, there are at least 28 visible edits.

