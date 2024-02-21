Must-See Video: President Biden attacks Trump in 2-minute with 28 edits

The Biden Campaign releases a new campaign video that features the president speaking for two minutes attacking Donald Trump for his attitude towards Russia.

But what’s really caught everyone’s attention about the video is the significant number of ‘jump’ edits in the video, leading many to believe that Mr. Biden needed multiple ‘do overs’ and additional takes to get the video ready for viewing.

In two minutes, there are at least 28 visible edits.

You may have heard some call into question the sanctity of America's commitment to our Allies.



That's not who we are.



We're a nation that can be relied on, that stands up to Putin. Let's prove it by passing the bipartisan National Security Bill so I can sign it into law. pic.twitter.com/BYXU1lwnkh — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2024

Reactions:

So when you've worked on the producing end as I did in my former life, some things are painfully easy to spot when the post-edit is complete.



In this case, I counted 28 cuts in this 2 minute video. 28. In something this short, *maybe* you do 5-6 cuts max. https://t.co/2xS3cSacst — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 21, 2024

This 2 minute clip has more jump cuts than a Michael Bay movie https://t.co/WvNQBqqdTe — Magills (@magills_) February 20, 2024

