Most of Central Florida under dense fog advisory Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly all of Central Florida was placed under a dense fog advisory early Monday.

The advisory is expected to remain until 9 a.m.

Most heading outside this morning will notice lots of very thick fog.

The fog will clear later in the morning, but drivers will need to use extra caution on the roadways.

Highs for Monday in Central Florida

Our area will warm up nicely on Monday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 80 degrees.

We will see more fog on Monday evening and it could be dense in some areas.

A front will move in Wednesday giving us a cooler Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving in Central Florida should see high temperatures in the low 70s.

