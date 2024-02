The Orange County Clerk of Courts will host a hiring event Saturday, February 17, from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Winter Park Branch to fill deputy clerk positions.

Officials at the clerk’s office say they are looking for individuals with customer service and clerical experience. Job seekers must dress professionally and bring a resume to the event.

Applicants will be required to pass a background check and drug screening.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group