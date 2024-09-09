Looking for work? Governor’s Job Fair happening Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Employment Council will host its 24th annual Governor’s Job Fair Wednesday, September 11, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm inside the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building.

Over 80 companies will be present to offer job opportunities to candidates of all levels of experience.

The upcoming job fair scheduled for Sept 11th is one of the most extensive job fairs in the area, facilitating connections between 80-100 top employers and a diverse pool of skilled professionals. Register & learn more about this multi-industry job fair https://t.co/wGkgueGmxS pic.twitter.com/KLcNTPxSSt — Central Florida Employment Council CFEC (@CFECorg) July 31, 2024

Organizers ask that job seekers dress professionally and be ready for an interview, including preparing a short oral introduction of themselves.

Parking and admission are free.

For more information, including how to register, click here.

