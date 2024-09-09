News

Looking for work? Governor’s Job Fair happening Wednesday

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Job fair

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Employment Council will host its 24th annual Governor’s Job Fair Wednesday, September 11, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm inside the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building.

Over 80 companies will be present to offer job opportunities to candidates of all levels of experience.

Organizers ask that job seekers dress professionally and be ready for an interview, including preparing a short oral introduction of themselves.

Parking and admission are free.

For more information, including how to register, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!