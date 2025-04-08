New Mexico governor mobilizes National Guard to tackle crime emergency in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in New Mexico’s largest city, saying that a significant increase in crime in Albuquerque warrants the help of the New Mexico National Guard.

She signed an executive order, clearing the way for several dozen troops to be deployed along the historic Route 66 corridor starting in mid-May. The order also frees up state funds for the National Guard to use as part of the effort.

Training for 60 to 70 troops already is underway, the governor's office said.

Governors typically call up the National Guard to help with natural disasters like wildfires, earthquakes, tornadoes and hurricanes. Governors in recent years also have ordered troops to address illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. In New York last year, the National Guard helped patrol the subway system following a series of high-profile crimes.

In New Mexico, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina called it a crucial time. Having the National Guard on the ground would free up officers to patrol the streets, he said.

The troops can help secure crime scenes, distribute food and other supplies to the homeless population throughout the corridor, transport prisoners, provide security at the courthouse and run drone operations used for locating suspects or assessing incidents, officials said.

It’s not the first time Lujan Grisham has tried to leverage state resources to address high crime rates in Albuquerque. In 2021, the two-term Democrat temporarily assigned state police officers to the area to help local authorities tackle vehicle thefts, drug trafficking, aggressive driving and the apprehension of violent criminals with felony warrants.

The year before, then-President Donald Trump sent federal agents, including Homeland Security officers, to Albuquerque as part of an effort to contain violent crime. He also targeted Chicago and other U.S. cities with the surge in resources.

Lujan Grisham's latest emergency declaration follows a March 31 request by the police chief, who pointed to the fentanyl epidemic and an increase in violent juvenile crime.

Medina wrote that progress has been made in reducing shootings and aggravated assaults along what is known as Central Avenue but that more resources are needed to sustain the momentum.

The New Mexico Legislature adjourned last month, drawing much criticism from law enforcement leaders, prosecutors and even the governor for failing to address what many have described as an ongoing crime crisis in Albuquerque and other New Mexico communities.

Lujan Grisham has indicated she will call lawmakers back at some point for a special session to consider public safety proposals.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat who plans to seek reelection, had vowed when he first took office in 2017 to build up the ranks of the police force. An issue for years, the department still struggles to reach its goal of 1,000 sworn officers.

The mayor told Albuquerque television station KOAT last month that the city had turned the corners on many of its crime issues, noting that it's coming down from all-time highs. But he also acknowledged that more work needs to be done.

Statistics released by the police department in February showed an 11% decrease in aggravated assaults in 2024 compared to the year before, while the number of homicides decreased for the second straight year.

In his request to the governor, Medina said the reinforcement that the National Guard will provide is “critical to improving public safety and the quality of life for Albuquerque residents.”

