You’re invited: Bunnell to host ‘State of the City Address’ on Tuesday

BUNNELL, Fla. — Mayor Catherine Robinson and the Bunnell City Commission are set to unveil the city’s future plans Tuesday night at the State of the City Address.

The May 26 event will be held in the Chamber Meeting Room at the Bunnell Administration Complex.

The presentation, starting at 7 p.m., aims to highlight Bunnell’s progress and vision for the years ahead.

The City of Bunnell Flagler County

Refreshments will begin at 6 p.m.

The Bunnell Administration Complex is located at 2400 Commerce Parkway in Bunnell.

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