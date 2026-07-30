Wrong-way driver flips car during pursuit on SR-528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday evening in Orange County.

According to troopers, a wrong-way driver of a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-528.

The trooper on scene attempted to stop the driver using their emergency lights and siren, but the driver drove past.

A chase was initiated, and the driver turned around, going in the correct direction of traffic.

The chase continued until the trooper executed a PIT maneuver, causing the Outlander to roll over.

Troopers assisted the 25-year-old female driver from Melbourne out of her vehicle.

She was transferred to a hospital with minor injuries and will later be Baker Acted after she is discharged, according to FHP.

Criminal charges for reckless driving, fleeing, and eluding are pending.

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