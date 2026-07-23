World’s most narcissistic countries revealed in study

Germany has been identified as the most narcissistic country in the world, followed by China and Iran, according to a global study from Michigan State University.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Surprisingly, the United States ranked 16th out of 53 countries in terms of self-obsession.

“The US often comes up in public discourse as the example of narcissism, so people might expect it to be far and away the highest. In reality, the US was toward the higher end, but it certainly wasn’t at the extreme,” one of the researchers, William Chopik, told BBC Science Focus.

The least self-absorbed countries, meanwhile, were Serbia, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The study surveyed over 45,800 individuals to explore how nationality, gender, and social status contribute to narcissistic traits.

Younger adults were found to exhibit more narcissistic traits than older individuals, with men generally displaying higher levels of self-absorption than women.

Collectivistic cultures reported higher levels of self-importance compared to individualistic societies like the US.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group