Woman spends 70 days counting out loud to 1,070,000, breaks 18-year-old record

Favour Ogechi Ani, a Nigerian woman, set a new Guinness World Record by counting out loud to 1,070,000 over a period of 70 days, starting in October 2025.

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Despite the monotonous and challenging task of counting for up to 14 hours a day, Favour’s passion and determination kept her going.

With the support of a cheering team and daily livestreams on YouTube, she successfully broke the 18-year-old record for the highest number ever counted out loud.

Favour’s achievement was driven by her desire to push limits and achieve something extraordinary, culminating in an emotional and joyous final count.

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