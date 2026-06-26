Woman accused of killing Lake County deputy could be declared fit for trial Friday

TAVARES, Fla. — A key court hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case against a woman accused of ambushing Lake County deputies in 2024, killing one deputy and wounding two others.

Channel 9 has followed the case against Julie Sulpizio since the deadly shooting.

She faces 13 felony charges, including first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Friday’s hearing is expected to determine whether Sulpizio is mentally competent to stand trial, a major step before the case can move forward.

After her arrest, a judge ruled Sulpizio was not competent to proceed, finding her behavior was so erratic that she could not assist her attorneys in her own defense.

Since then, Sulpizio has been receiving court-ordered mental health treatment while in custody.

Earlier this year, doctors determined she had been restored to competency.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge will decide whether to officially accept that finding.

Under Florida law, a defendant does not have to be free of mental illness to be declared competent.

Instead, the court must determine the defendant understands the nature of the charges and is able to communicate with attorneys and participate in the defense.

If the judge rules Sulpizio is competent, the case can move out of its lengthy holding pattern and toward trial.

A trial date could be scheduled as early as next week.

Channel 9 will be in the courtroom Friday morning and will provide updates as the hearing unfolds.

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