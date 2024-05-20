Winter Springs Police search for suspect wanted for attempted murder following shooting

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs Police Department said police are searching for a man accused in a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.

Investigators said they are looking for Rey Antonio Sands, 31, who is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with the shooting.

The police department said Sands is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous.

The Winter Springs Police said it responded to a shooting at 7:59 p.m. at the 300 block of South Edgemon Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

If anyone has any information, contact the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000 or CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS.

