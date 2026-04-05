Winter Park truck driver killed after log pierces cab in crash

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities report that a semi-truck driver died in a crash north of Lakeland after logs from a different truck pierced through his cab.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning on U.S. 98 North, about 10 miles outside the city. Investigators report that the victim, a 44-year-old man from Winter Park, was driving south behind a truck carrying large timber.

Officials believe that the lead truck decelerated in preparation for a left turn onto State Road 471. However, for reasons still being investigated, the following driver did not slow down in time and hit the back of the timber truck.

The impact caused several large logs to extend from the trailer, thrusting into the cab of the trailing semi and fatally injuring the driver on scene.

Authorities confirmed that the 34-year-old man from Ocala, driver of the timber truck, was unharmed in the crash.

Emergency crews swiftly arrived, securing the scene and handling a hazardous materials spill resulting from the collision. Several agencies collaborated on the response and clean-up operations.

Investigators observed that the timber load was securely fastened and complied with safety standards. Currently, authorities do not expect any criminal or civil charges to result from the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

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