The Wharf at Sunset Walk hosts all-inclusive FIFA World Cup final watch party

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Wharf at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee is hosting a watch party for the final game of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The watch party is all-inclusive, featuring unlimited call-brand cocktails, draft beers, and game-day foods, including nachos, sliders, tacos, and wings.

Tickets are on sale for $70 and can be purchased here.

The watch party begins at 2:30 pm.

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