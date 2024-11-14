West Melbourne race for fifth council seat still undecided

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard County Supervisor of Elections will certify the results of the 2024 general election on Friday.

But, one race was so close, within a margin of .25% or less that the brevard county canvassing board ordered a recount for the City of West Melbourne Council.

Only the top five finishers will take a seat in council chambers. And it’s that fifth seat where candidates Stephen Phrampus and Adam Gaffney are tied after a recount!

Supervisor Tim Bobanic said today, “This is my lesson to everybody, that every vote counts. If you think your one vote doesn’t make a difference, especially on those down ballot races, it will make a difference in this race today.”

Candidates Pat Bentley, Austin Gaylord, Alexis McGuire, and Helen Voltz lead the vote count. Bobanic’s office has until Friday for the ten-day count for overseas ballots.

So, the final results could change. If Phrampus and Gaffney are still tied, West Melbourne’s city charter says that they must draw lots at a council meeting.

