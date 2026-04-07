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Weather Alert Days issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in Central Florida

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Evening Forecast: Monday, April 6, 2026
By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Residents in Central Florida are urged to prepare for Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding.

The most intense conditions will occur along Florida’s Atlantic coast, where wind gusts could surpass 40 miles per hour and total rainfall may reach 4 to 6 inches through midweek.

Weather Alert Days issued for Tuesday and Thursday in Central Florida Residents in Central Florida are urged to prepare for Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding.

Inland areas are also expected to experience significant rainfall, with some locations possibly receiving 2 to 3 inches in a short period.

The unsettled weather is being driven by a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico, combined with a stalled frontal boundary lingering to the south of the region.

Weather Alert Days issued for Tuesday and Thursday in Central Florida Residents in Central Florida are urged to prepare for Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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