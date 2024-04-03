Weather Alert Day: Strong storms forecast to move through Central Florida on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9′s team of meteorologists has declared Wednesday a Weather Alert Day for Central Florida.

7 a.m. update:

Meteorologist Brian Shields we’ll see a mild and dry start today.

But rain and storms will begin to work their way in by late morning and continue into the afternoon.

Storms will move from west to east.

WFTV Wednesday forecast (WFTV staff)

Damaging winds and some hail are possible, along with a small tornado risk, Shields said.

The system pushes out of the Channel 9 viewing area this evening.

Behind this front, Shields said we can expect great weather, with lots of sun for the end of the week.

Original story:

A strong storm system is forecast to move through the region Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it the slight risk for severe weather, including gusty winds, lightning and an isolated tornado. Read live updates below:

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry and certified meteorologist Brian Shields will keep you informed of the timing and the intensity of Wednesday’s storms live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

