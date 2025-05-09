Local

‘Weather Alert Day’ in effect for Friday

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Morning Forecast: Friday, May 9, 2025 The Severe Weather Center 9 team has declared a “Weather Alert Day” for Friday afternoon and evening. (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Severe Weather Center 9 team has declared a “Weather Alert Day” for Friday, May 9.

It will be in effect for the afternoon and evening hours.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a “Level 2″ classification will be in place Friday for about half of Central Florida, with the threat for scattered, strong-to-severe thunderstorms across parts of the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Friday forecast: Weather Alert Day Strong-to-severe scatted thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Central Florida Friday afternoon and evening. (WFTV staff)

Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon hours and intensify further in the late afternoon and early evening, likely from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WFTV Friday forecast: Weather Alert Day Strong-to-severe scatted thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Central Florida Friday afternoon and evening. (WFTV staff)

The highest chance for severe storms will be along the Interstate 4 corridor and communities to the east.

The greatest threats with this system will be gusty winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

WFTV Friday forecast: Weather Alert Day Strong-to-severe scatted thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Central Florida Friday afternoon and evening. (WFTV staff)

As of now, Crimi said Saturday is sitting at a Level 1 for severe weather and will bring the chance for isolated severe thunderstorms.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!