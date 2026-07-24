To wear or not to wear? New polls suggest shorts are becoming more common in the workplace

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Bloomberg study shows that 45% of respondents in the American business sector consider it appropriate to wear shorts to work while in the United Kingdom, a similar study showed that 68.5% say it’s appropriate, revealing a new trend in office outfits.

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The study cites a post-pandemic shift away from traditional business casual, which typically includes dress shirts and slacks, as well as a recent uptick in average temperatures. England, for example, just experienced its hottest June on record in 2026.

In New York, which is often considered the epicenter of the American business world, temperatures have been at a consistent three-digit number throughout June and July, with some white-collar workers saying the heat has practically forced them to don a more casual outfit.

Self-proclaimed “finance bros,” like TikTok user @spencer.nyc, have even posted videos of their shorts-based outfits, showing it is possible to wear them and still look professional.

But it’s a trend that not everyone can get behind. Critics are calling shorts in the workplace an “unprofessional” look.

“If your office leans more corporate and traditional, I’d advise against freeing the knee and flashing those hairy shins during your 9-to-5; a lightweight pant is a far more professional option,” said Style and Shopping Director Elana Fishman of Page Six. “No matter what, avoid cargo, denim and athletic shorts at all costs during work hours. It’s the office, not a barbecue!”

In 2023, TODAY show host Jenna Bush Hager gave a more favorable review, saying that “fancier shorts” might be appropriate. She did add, though: “I think it depends on the material.”

Fancier shorts do exist, thanks to recent collections from designers at Milan Fashion Week, like Rick Owens, that include work-appropriate shorts.

The jury’s still out on shorts in the workplace but relaxed in-office dress codes and warmer temperatures do mean you’re freer to bend the rules.

So, what do you think? Are you going to show up on Monday in your traditional slacks, or will you push the boundary and wear those trendy new shorts?

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