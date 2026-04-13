Water main break in Deland causes giant hole in road

Authorities are telling people to avoid a major intersection in Deland after a water main break caused significant damage.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The intersection of State Road 15A and Euclid Avenue, just south of State Road 44 was damaged after work by a fiber optic cable crew caused a water main break.

The water caused a hole in the road that measures five feet deep and 20 feet wide.

City officials claim the crew is contracted and not working for the city in any way.

The city of Deland says the water main has to be repaired and the road fixed before traffic is allowed in the area again.

They do not currently have a timeline for the repairs, but estimate it will take several days.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group