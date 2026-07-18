Watch for these symptoms in pets during wildfire smoke

ORLANDO, Fla. — As smoke from Canadian wildfires affects air quality across parts of the country, pet owners are being encouraged to take precautions to protect their animals.

The American Humane Society says pets can experience many of the same effects from smoke as people, including irritated eyes, coughing and difficulty breathing.

“Like us, our beloved pets are deeply affected by poor air quality, and they rely on us to recognize when something isn’t right,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of the organization.

Pet owners should limit their animals’ exposure by keeping walks short and minimizing other outdoor activity when smoke is present. Keeping windows and doors closed can also help protect indoor air quality.

The organization recommends watching pets for possible symptoms of smoke exposure, including:

Nasal discharge

Noisy breathing

Persistent dry coughing or gagging

Labored or rapid breathing

Open-mouthed breathing, especially in cats

Red, watery or squinting eyes

Lethargy, weakness or unusual disorientation

Refusal to eat or drink

Owners should contact a veterinarian immediately if a pet is having difficulty breathing or showing other signs of distress.

“If your pet shows signs of distress, such as watery eyes, difficulty breathing, coughing or wheezing, contact your veterinarian right away,” Ganzert said.

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