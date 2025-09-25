Local

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket SpaceX set for Thursday morning rocket launch (SpaceX)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Thursday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:38 a.m.

The rocket deployed 28 new satellites that will join Starlink’s growing constellation to help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

After the launch, SpaceX landed the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

