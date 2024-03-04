WATCH: Crew-8 launches from Space Coast, on target for 6-month stay aboard ISS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are on their way to the International Space Station.

They lifted off from our Space Coast at 10:53 p.m. Sunday.

The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center came after two weather-related delays on Friday and Saturday.

🐉 Dragon Rising: #Crew8, including three of our astronauts, is headed to the @Space_Station after launching at 10:53pm ET (0353 UTC) on March 3. They're expected to arrive at 3am ET (0800 UTC) March 5: https://t.co/1yB19YTNrf pic.twitter.com/TpN1MRIDxZ — NASA (@NASA) March 4, 2024

The launch team had concerns Sunday about a small crack that was detected in a side hatch seal of the Dragon spacecraft, but ultimately decided the mission was still a go for launch.

Now, they’ll spend the next several months aboard the ISS conducting experiments that will help prepare NASA for missions to the Moon and beyond.

WATCH: Liftoff of Crew-8 from Kennedy Space Center (WFTV)

Crew-8 will arrive at the International Space Station around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin will spend 6 months aboard the station, conducting some 200 experiments and technology demonstrations.

It’s a first flight to space for Grebenkin, Dominick, and Epps.

Crew-8 pilot Barratt is the veteran on this mission.

This is his third trip to the space station. After a brief handoff, Crew-7 will splash down in about a week.

Falcon 9 launches Crew-8, Dragon’s 13th human spaceflight mission pic.twitter.com/iqOrDY2ENh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 4, 2024

