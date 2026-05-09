Warm weekend ahead with scattered afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a slightly cooler Friday, we have more Weather On the Way for the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will diminish later this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Expect morning lows in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, May 8, 2026 (WFTV)

Lower storm coverage is anticipated on Saturday as the heat cranks back up. The best chance for activity will be along the coast, with warm highs in the mid-90s.

Mother’s Day will feature storm chances, but a washout is not anticipated. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated during the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, May 8, 2026 (WFTV)

More rain and storms are likely to start next week. A cold front will push through the area on Monday, bringing the highest rainfall and storm coverage. Temps for Monday will be in the low 90s.

Scattered activity will continue into Tuesday, with drier conditions likely returning for the back end of next week.

Evening Forecast: Friday, May 8, 2026 (WFTV)

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