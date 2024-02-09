Warm weekend ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have several cool mornings and warmer days ahead.

Our area will be cool with patchy fog Friday morning and nice in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 77 degrees Friday afternoon.

Our area will continue to warm up and will see highs in the 80s over the weekend.

Our next front arrives Monday evening and will help drop our temperatures down next week.

