Wanted suspect abandons 4-year-old during pursuit in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a wanted suspect led law enforcement on a reckless pursuit on Tuesday, driving with two young children in the vehicle.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle during the incident and later abandoned a 4-year-old child before being taken into custody.

Both children involved in the pursuit were evaluated and were not injured.

The incident began after deputies attempted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

As the suspect fled, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office maintained visual contact from a helicopter.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

After the crash, the suspect let a passenger exit the vehicle with a 1-year-old child before continuing to drive with a 4-year-old child still inside.

The suspect later stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the 4-year-old child behind.

Deputies took the suspect into custody moments after he attempted to escape on foot.

The suspect faces charges that include aggravated fleeing and eluding, two counts of child neglect, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

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