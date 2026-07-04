Walt Disney World celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with special events

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with special entertainment, patriotic tributes and limited-time experiences throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom can watch “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky,” while EPCOT will feature the “Heartbeat of Freedom” fireworks finale immediately following “Luminous: The Symphony of Us.”

Visitors can also see patriotic lighting on Spaceship Earth, enjoy special performances by Voices of Liberty from July 3-5, and experience themed décor, character appearances, exclusive merchandise and seasonal food and drinks throughout the resort.

Additional offerings include daily flag retreat ceremonies, performances by the Dapper Dans and Main Street Philharmonic, and an extended run of the Portraits of Courage exhibit honoring post-9/11 veterans through the holiday weekend.

At Disney Springs, guests can enjoy patriotic décor and performances by the United States Air Force Band of the West on July 3 and 4.

On July 4, weather permitting, Walt Disney World will also host a flyover by the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base over Magic Kingdom and EPCOT beginning at 10:30 a.m.

As part of the celebration, guests can also experience the recently returned Soarin’ Across America at EPCOT, which showcases landmarks and landscapes across the United States.

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