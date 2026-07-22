The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Returns $23k to Phone Scam Victim

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A Navy veteran who fell victim to a phone scam is getting much of his money back thanks to the efforts of detectives with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit.

According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, the victim lost about $25,000 in the scam.

Chitwood said the victim was so appreciative of the detectives’ work that he offered to pay them for their efforts. The sheriff noted that while the gesture was appreciated, helping victims of financial crimes is exactly what the unit is there to do.

Report suspected fraud through the VSO Consumer Services page

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