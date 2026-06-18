Volusia County’s stormwater funds projected to run out by 2030

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders said money for stormwater projects is projected to run out by 2030, and it’s unclear how this could affect taxpayers.

This news comes as major flood mitigation work is moving from the planning to the construction phase.

County leaders said the stormwater utility fund is one of the few non-taxed funds, and if something doesn’t change, the county won’t be able to afford projects in the next four years.

Taxpayers who have been flooded tell us they don’t believe that this should become their problem.

From collapsing roads that trapped people in their homes for several days, to building berms to protect private properties, Volusia County residents have had their fill with flooding.

Tony frank lives on Miller Road, which has suffered severe and persistent flooding. At times, it’s left parts of the road impassable and forced neighbors to navigate through nearby woods or use makeshift bridges to get in and out of the area.

He believes the county spends too much money on studies and not enough on physical solutions.

“They can take those studies and stuff ‘em where the sun don’t shine and apply some common sense to their line of thinking,” said Frank.

County leaders sid not only are stormwater utility revenues projected to be insufficient to support projects but that funding constraints could also affect the county’s ability to maintain current operations and maintenance service levels.

Leaders have made the suggestion to raise taxes, but no decision on that measure has been made.

The county already raised taxes in 2023 to pay for stormwater maintenance, and some additional Volusia County cities are doing the same this year.

County leaders said they’ll have to wait and see what studies and estimates say before making any final decisions for the future.

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