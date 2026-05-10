Driver killed in early morning collision with tree line in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — On May 10th at around 3:52 a.m., units from the Port Orange Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Yorktowne Boulevard and Hidden Lake Drive, where a single vehicle had collided with the tree line.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found one person inside the vehicle who was deceased. The driver’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information about this traffic crash, contact the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator, Ofc. Meaney at 386-506-5838.

Channel 9 will keep providing updates on the crash as we receive new information from the local police department.

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