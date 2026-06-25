DeLand police seek public’s help in locating felony suspect

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tyler D. Cherry, 29, who fled from both officers and his family this morning.

The report states that this incident occurred in the area of South San Souci and West Walts Avenue.

Police report that Cherry is wanted on a felony warrant for organized scheme to defraud and has two other charges. Authorities have also indicated there is no current threat to the public regarding Cherry.

The DeLand Police Department urges anyone with information on Cherry’s current whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.

Tips can be submitted online here.

The DeLand Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by phone at 386-626-7400. Individuals can also contact Central Florida CrimeLine anonymously at 800-423-8477.

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