DeLand police to hold press conference regarding double homicide case

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today to reveal a significant development in the double homicide case first reported on July 29.

Police Chief Jason Umberger will update the media.

Stay informed with the latest updates from Channel 9 as they become available.

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