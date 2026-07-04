Volusia County man dies after being pulled from ocean unresponsive

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 60-year-old Daytona Beach man has died after a reported drowning Friday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Beach Safety crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to The Hartford Approach in Daytona Beach.

When rescuers arrived, they found the man unresponsive about 80 to 100 meters offshore. According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a kayak operator had reached the man first and was keeping him afloat until first responders arrived.

Lifeguards brought the man to shore and immediately began lifesaving measures before he was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical personnel.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group