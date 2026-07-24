Volusia County deputies arrest man accused of stealing nearly 300 gallons of diesel fuel

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they caught a Deltona man in the act of stealing diesel fuel from Circle K gas stations after surveillance video and license plate reader data helped investigators identify a suspect.

Yusniel Lara, 40, is facing charges including grand theft and multiple counts of larceny after deputies say he stole nearly 300 gallons of diesel fuel from Circle K locations in Deltona and DeLand between July 6 and July 12.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, surveillance cameras captured the same suspect vehicle, a white Ram 2500 pickup truck, during the fuel thefts.

Investigators used license plate reader data to identify the truck and its registered owner as Lara.

Deputies say similar diesel thefts were also reported in Sanford and Ocala, and additional charges could be filed as those cases continue to be investigated.

The sheriff’s office says Lara’s truck was entered into a law enforcement system as a felony vehicle.

On Wednesday, a license plate reader in DeLand alerted authorities to the truck, leading DeLand police officers to locate it back at the same Circle K where fuel had previously been stolen.

Police detained Lara and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded.

Investigators say they found a large magnet inside the truck’s driver’s seat area that is commonly used to bypass fuel pump systems and steal diesel.

They also found a large auxiliary fuel tank in the truck bed with the cap open, but not yet filled.

Detectives say the fuel pump had an access panel that appeared to have been pried open, and a pry tool was found inside the driver’s door compartment.

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