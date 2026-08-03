Video of woman removed from Orlando flight goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. — A video showing a woman being removed from an Alaska Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened just before the flight was scheduled to depart. Videos posted online show police escorting the woman off the aircraft after she began preaching to passengers.

In some of the videos, the woman claims she was removed because other passengers said they felt unsafe.

Alaska Airlines said the passenger, identified as Lynn, was removed after refusing repeated requests from flight attendants to take her seat. The airline also said she refused to leave the aircraft when instructed.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said the passenger’s actions violated crew instructions and that she has since been banned from flying with the airline.

It is unclear whether the woman could face any additional charges related to the incident.

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