Very warm Tuesday, watch for pop-up showers and storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be another very warm day in Central Florida with a high reaching 87 degrees.

The possibility for rain is also in our forecast, with about a 30% chance for a shower or storm.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we’ll heat up even more later this week.

By the upcoming holiday weekend, expect hot and humid conditions, with highs in the middle 90s and afternoon sea breeze storms.

