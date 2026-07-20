U.S. Postal Service employee pleads guilty to stealing mail checks

TAMPA, Fla. — A U.S. Postal Service employee has pleaded guilty to stealing checks from mail on her route and depositing them into her own bank account.

Alexandria Bullock, 46, of Wimauma, pleaded guilty to theft by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Bullock began working for the Postal Service in April 2019.

According to her plea agreement, Bullock stole mail containing checks made payable to individuals, charities and legal entities. She then changed the payee information to her own name and deposited the altered checks into her bank account.

Bullock faces up to five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

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