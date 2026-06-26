U.S. facing shortage of chemotherapy drugs

Shortages of essential chemotherapy drugs are causing concern among experts, with fears of potential rationing of cancer-treating medications due to shipping delays, manufacturing issues, and discontinuations.

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Doctors are facing challenges in obtaining ifosfamide, a crucial injection for treating sarcomas, lymphomas, and testicular cancers, leading to difficult decisions on patient prioritization.

Premier, a company that negotiates drug discounts, has only had 38 percent of their orders for ifosfamide filled and about two-thirds of cisplatin orders filled.

Some medical practices are adjusting by spacing out doses or scheduling consecutive appointments to avoid wastage.

The Department of Health and Human Services is actively working with manufacturers to address the shortages and ensure patient access to treatment.

The global impact of the drug shortages is evident, with regulators in India and Europe taking measures to address the situation.

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