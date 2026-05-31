Unsettled weather continues with rain and storms forecast for the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After an active start to the weekend, more rain and storms are likely for Sunday.

The scattered storms will fade away this evening, but more activity is possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 30, 2026 (WFTV)

Our active weather pattern continues on Sunday. Periods of rain and storms are likely throughout the day, with the highest chance for activity in the PM hours. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Slightly drier air arrives for Monday, but elevated rain and storm coverage will continue. Temps to start next week will be in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 30, 2026 (WFTV)

The unsettled weather continues into the middle of next week, with more rain and storms likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It is looking more probable that some drier air will push into the area late next week. This will greatly reduce rain chances, with temps holding in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 30, 2026 (WFTV)

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