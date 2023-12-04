Universal studios unveils details about new park in Texas

, Fla. — The entertainment giant is adding to its lineup of parks and resorts.

Universal Kids resort will be located in Frisco, TX and will be tailored to children 10 years and younger.

🚨 NAME DROP INCOMING 🚨



Universal’s newest theme park will be named Universal Kids Resort! pic.twitter.com/li8XISe9mW — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) December 1, 2023

It will include immersive lands, family-friendly attractions, interactive shows, and more. The resort will also include a 300-room hotel.

At a press conference for the park, Molly Murphy, an official for Universal, said the new park will bring to life some of universals most iconic characters and stories.

The company also said the resort will bring in 2,500 jobs for the construction.

Construction for the 32-acre park broke ground last month and is expected to open in 2026.





©2023 Cox Media Group