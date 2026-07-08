Universal Orlando to unveil Universal Celestial Goodnight nighttime spectacular

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will unveil a new nighttime spectacular at Universal Epic Universe on Tuesday.

Named Universal Celestial Goodnight, the show will be presented nightly at park closing and will feature nearly 600 synchronized light fixtures, more than 350 fountains, seven million LED lights, and a musical score inspired by the worlds of Epic Universe.

Universal says the show spotlights the adventures across the park, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and Dark Universe, before concluding with a fireworks finale.

Universal has also announced a special after-hours event called Universal Nights, scheduled for Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 at Epic Universe.

This limited-capacity event gives guests nighttime access to the park, with attractions, entertainment, character meet-and-greets, and complimentary specialty snacks and beverages.

Universal Nights will run from 9 p.m. to midnight, with early entry beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 13 and start at $179.99 plus tax.

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