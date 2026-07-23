United Airlines issues addition to recent noise policy

CHICAGO, Ill. — United Airlines has issued an addition to their recently updated noise policy released in February.

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The airline quietly revised their noise policy earlier this year which enforces passenger headphone use when listening to content on phones, tablets, or any electronic device that emits sound.

Now, United says it will remove any passenger refusing to comply with the policy, whether “on a permanent or temporary basis” from a flight.

The noise rule is now included under United’s Rule 21 Refusal of Transport. This means that a failure to comply with the airline’s noise policy is considered just as serious as abusive, disruptive, or violent conduct.

United said in the press release that this policy change “is all part of our commitment to bring this innovative service to our entire fleet.”

To ensure passenger adherence, United will continue to include free headphones as part of in-flight offerings.

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