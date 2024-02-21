Local

UCF Baseball hosts Bark in the Park

By Sophia Diaz

The UCF baseball team wants to see you and your furry friends cheering in the stands this weekend.

Places for furry friends to use the bathroom will be available, along with clean up stations on the grass berms.

Guests with a pup in tow will have to stop by the marketing table in order to sign a waiver before entering John Euliano Park.

The Knights take on Samford at 1pm Sunday. February 25.

