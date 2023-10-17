Uber passenger accused of carjacking driver after argument with friend, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Seminole County man is accused of carjacking his Uber driver after an argument with his friend, according to police.

The driver told police Kyron Peterson got in her car Sunday night as a passenger, and later demanded her keys.

Police said the Uber driver asked Peterson and his friend to get out of her car because they got into an argument, and she didn’t feel safe.

Peterson got out of the car but came back while making a move for his pocket and demanded the keys, police said.

According to a report, the driver said she thought Peterson had a weapon.

The victim got out of the car, and he drove off, police said.

Peterson allegedly fled in the victim’s vehicle but was later spotted by Oviedo police.

According to the police report, he led officers on a chase, which ended in a crash in Oviedo.

The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle, ran into the woods, and was eventually caught, police said.

Police said the Uber driver wasn’t hurt.

Peterson is facing several charges and is scheduled to be in a Seminole County courtroom Tuesday.

