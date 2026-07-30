Update:

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating a double homicide after two young men were found shot to death Wednesday night at an industrial property on West New York Avenue.

Two young men killed in shooting at DeLand industrial property The victims were identified as 19-year-old Dustin Rose and 18-year-old Samson Campbell.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to 213 W. New York Ave. and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, police said.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Dustin Rose and 18-year-old Samson Campbell. Police said the two appeared to know each other in some way.

Rose was a student at The Citadel and served in the National Guard.

DeLand police say the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department or Crime Watch.

DeLand police investigating deaths of 2 people in downtown area

DeLand police are investigating the deaths of two people in the city’s downtown area.

According to the DeLand Police Department, officers are investigating the deaths near the 100 block of North Florida Avenue and West Indiana Avenue.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

No road closures are in effect, though drivers traveling through the area are urged to use caution as emergency personnel remain on scene.

Authorities said the identities of the two people are still being confirmed, and notifications to their next of kin are underway.

The investigation remains active, and no additional details have been released.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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