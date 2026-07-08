Two killed in collision with fleeing fentanyl trafficking suspect in Casselberry, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two individuals died on Tuesday after a suspected fentanyl trafficker fleeing a traffic stop collided with another vehicle in Casselberry, as reported by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect around 11:51 a.m. near 25th Street and State Road 417 in Sanford. Officials said the driver refused to stop and sped away.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies did not initiate a vehicle pursuit, citing concerns for public safety. Instead, the agency’s Aviation Unit monitored the suspect from the air while maintaining a safe distance.

According to investigators, the suspect traveled south on U.S. Highway 17-92, at times exceeding 100 mph, before entering Casselberry.

Two dead after high-speed crash in Seminole County, officials confirm Two people have been confirmed dead following a high-speed crash in Casselberry.

Around 12:04 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle broadsided another vehicle near Sunnytown Lane.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Casselberry Police Department is leading the traffic homicide investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said criminal charges related to the incident are forthcoming.

Authorities said body camera and Alert system video will be released after the victims’ next of kin have been notified.

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