Crime And Law

Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrender themselves to Osceola County Jail

As of Wednesday, no booking information was available for Vilsaint.

By Ashlyn Webb, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrender themselves to Osceola County Jail As of Wednesday, no booking information was available for Vilsaint.
By Ashlyn Webb, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers have turned themselves in to the Osceola County Jail, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Lenita King was booked on four charges: defrauding to obtain property, public servant falsifying documents, falsifying public or court records, and grand theft of more than $750 but less than $5,000.

King is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Trooper Maurice Vilsaint also turned himself in to the Osceola County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. As of 7:30 p.m., he had not yet been booked.

We have contacted the Florida Highway Patrol multiple times regarding the arrests and whether the troopers remain employed by the agency. We have not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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