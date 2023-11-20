Two areas of disturbance being monitored as 2023 Atlantic Season nears end

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season draws closer to its end.

There are two areas in the tropics that are being monitored on Monday.

Both areas do not have the best chance to develop.

One area is helping to fuel rain and storms falling in parts of the Caribbean.

Another area over the Central Atlantic is looking to remain there.

Neither system is projected to impact Florida.

We are 10 days away from the end of this year’s hurricane season on Nov. 30.

